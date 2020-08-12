SFPD: Victim in San Francisco SoMa shooting dies, suspect in custody

The San Francisco Police Department says the victim of a Wednesday afternoon South of Market shooting has died this evening.

Police are investigating the incident that happened around 3:27 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Mission Street.

According to SFPD, the victim was found at the scene suffering from one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital. Police said Wednesday night that the victim succumbed to their injuries despite efforts of the medical staff.

A suspect was taken into custody after police established a perimeter at a parking structure where the suspect was last seen. SFPD said they are not releasing the suspect's identity at this time and that arrest charges are pending.

SkyFox flew over the scene and captured images of officers on the roof of Mission Garage, which is a complex right next to Westfield Mall.