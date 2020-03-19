Shaquille O'Neal crashes Georgia first graders' video chat

article

Some students participating in online learning due to the coronavirus received a special surprise from a former NBA star.

"This week, my daughters first grade class in Henry County, Georgia begin online video class. During one of her classes, they had a surprise guest that even the teacher didn’t expect. It was the one and only Shaquille O’Neal!," Matthew Still told FOX 5.

Everyone signed in online was completely caught off guard. No one, including the teacher, knew he was joining the call.

As it turns out, the Real Deal is a family friend of a student at East Lake Elementary in McDonough. With quarantine learning in effect, Shaq decided to brighten the students' day.

In the video, Shaq says hello to all of the students and calls them by name. Slowly but surely, parents begin to join the call, amazed that Shaq is on the line.

The call ends with Shaq telling the kids to be good and listen to their parents.

What a great gesture, thanks Shaq!

