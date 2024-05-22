Sheriff's exercise with tear gas, pepper spray sickens San Bruno elementary students

A San Francisco Sheriff's training exercise with chemical agents ended up affecting children and staff at a nearby elementary school in San Bruno.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Tara Moriarty said deputies were participating in a two-hour crowd control training session on Tuesday at 12:45 in an "isolated section" of the San Bruno jail.

The training involves the release of CS, the abbreviation for the compound 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile, which is a chemical in tear gas, and OC gas, which is pepper spray.

Moriarty said these "irritants are commonly used by law enforcement agencies as a non-lethal option for subduing combative and violent suspects."

Related article

Unfortunately, she added, gas from inside the building drifted outside to Portoloa Elementary School, where teachers and students reported experiencing symptoms including burning sensations in the eyes, nose, and throat.

She said in all the 20 years that the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and other Bay Area law enforcement agencies have been conducting training at this site, nothing like this has ever happened before.

She said these trainings are critical to law enforcement because they allow peace officers to test the safety of equipment for potential leaks, and they provide staff with hands-on experience with chemical agents, preparing them both physically and mentally for real-life situations.

She apologized to the school community, acknowledging that it must have been scary for the children.

In light of this accident, Moriarty said the sheriff's office is "pausing all future chemical agent training exercises" while officials review current training practices.