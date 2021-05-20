Sheriff's office IDs body found in Castro Valley park, homicide investigation underway

article

Alameda County Sheriff's office has identified a body that was found in Castro Valley's Lake Chabot Regional Park last month, law enforcement officials say. A homicide investigation is now underway.

East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said on Thursday that 60-year-old Tracy Denise Benson was identified as the victim. On April 26, the department found the victim's body at an undisclosed location in the park.

They said earlier this month, a community member reported Benson missing to San Leandro Police Department. EBRPD police ruled the death a homicide and is leading the investigation.

Police said no areas of Lake Chabot are closed at this time due to the investigation.