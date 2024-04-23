Shooter accepts plea deal for killing Pleasanton Home Depot worker

An Oakland woman has accepted a plea deal in the fatal shooting death of a Home Depot worker in Pleasanton in 2023, court records show.

Benicia Knapps, 32, will get 19 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to second degree murder for shooting and killing 26-year-old Blake Mohs. Mohs attempted to stop Knapps and her boyfriend, David Guillory, also of Oakland, from robbing the Home Depot store of an electrical item.

That's when police say a physical confrontation began. As the couple drove away, Knapps pulled out a gun and shot Mohs to death. Police say Knapps' child was also in the car during the robbery and shooting.

Guillory will face seven years for child abuse, accessory to the crime and evading the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, court records show. Guillory had previously been involved with law enforcement in Berkeley where he was charged for stealing $1,300 worth of merchandise from a soccer store, court records show.

Family and friends remembered Mohs after his death as a very nice young man who was just trying to do his job for the store. He was an Eagle Scout who returned as a Boy Scout Leader, and he was engaged to be married.