Shooting kills one and wounds at least three in Oakland

article

Oakland Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and wounded at least three others Thursday night.

Officers were called to Fairfax Avenue, near Courtland Creek Park and High Street, just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers immediately saw two people with gunshot wounds, and then two others shortly afterward.

One victim died at the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

So far police have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive.