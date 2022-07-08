Shootings along same stretch of Interstate 580 alarm San Leandro

There have been two shootings along the same stretch of Interstate 580 in San Leandro in a matter of weeks, a spate of violence that has local officials concerned.

The latest gunfire happened Thursday afternoon.

KTVU learned a gang-related dispute led to shots fired on the freeway. The victim drove himself to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Last month, another shooting had a couple ducking for cover.

Dash-cam video shows glass flying as Garrett Mason and his fiancée Tina Do were caught in the middle of a car-to-car shooting.

"They just shot through our f— window!" Mason exclaimed as Do squinted, reacting to shattered glass.

San Leandro Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter said Friday, "I believe that the incidents that are happening along 580 are either targeted or some kind of gang-related."

She added, "The trouble with that is innocent people are getting hurt."

She said the violence needs to end.

"I think our public is scared. They don't want this to be happening. This needs to stop," she said.

The mayor said San Leandro is considering gunfire-detection technology

"Our city has been engaged in talks with ShotSpotter," Russo said. "I know it's very well-used in Oakland."

On average, there was a freeway shooting in the Bay Area every two to three days last year, with arrests in just 11 percent of the cases.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to fund surveillance cameras on certain freeways.

"And he funded it for only four counties in the entire state, and those include Alameda and Contra Costa, so we are watching - behave yourself on those highways," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.