Shopping mall reopens in San Mateo

The Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo opened for curbside business Tuesday.

One woman watched as a Nordstrom employee brought out a pair of sandals and put them in the trunk of her car.

"I have nothing to do today. Might as well go get shoes," said Audrey Oliver of Burlingame.

About 30 of Hillsdale's 120 stores opened for curbside delivery. Under a new modification by the San Mateo County Health Department, stores inside indoor shopping centers are now allowed to provide curbside service.

That allowed Nordstrom, Macy's, Old Navy, the Lego Store and others to get back to business.

While customers didn't flock to Hillsdale in large numbers while KTVU was there, there were some who came out.

'Word gets out, people talk to each other. We've done a nice social media push letting everyone know this is happening," said Christine Kupczak, marketing director at Hillsdale.

Advertisement

Customers may not enter the stores. They place orders online or by phone, with same-day pickup.

Hillsdale has about 1,000 employees. Most have been unemployed. The shopping center expects 25 more stores to reopen for curbside later this week. That will mean more workers back on the job.

"It just takes time to prepare. You have to get all the employees back in, trained, making sure they follow all the guidelines," says Kupczak.



