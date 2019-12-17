Siblings face hardships of homelessness during high school

As school let out for the day at Oakland's Fremont High School on Tuesday most students headed home. But two students, a brother and sister, are homeless.

They and their mother have been sleeping on the floor of their aunt's studio apartment in San Leandro. Four people are staying in one room.

Before that they spent nights in their car.

"I'm trying to stay positive. Sometimes it gets to me and I break down a little," says the brother Robert Buyard.

Robert is a sophomore and his sister Saundra Buyard is a senior planning to go to college next year.

They became homeless last year after their grandmother died. They were staying in her apartment.

"Going from friends’ houses, to motels, to cars. Th

Advertisement

at's more than any mother wants to put on their kids," says their mother Margie Rollerson.

Robert is self-conscious about wearing the same clothes over and over.

"It makes me feel dirty. Everyone else can wake up and put on a new shirt. People don't (say) it to my face, but I’m always wondering, Do I smell bad? Do they know?" says Robert.

"My daughter was coming to school in flip flops in the rain. Her other shoes split. And I didn't have the money," says Rollerson.

The Buyards are just two of approximately 900 homeless students in the Oakland Unified School District. That's more than the entire population at Fremont High.

Despite the hardships the two students have managed to make the honor roll.

They are both also performing in the upcoming school musical.

"Those two students are amazing. They show up and work hard," says vice-principal Nidya Baez.

A Gofundme campaign is underway to help the family.

An employee of Wework, which partners with the school, heard about the students' plight and wanted to help.

The site has raised more than $2,300 so far.

"Everybody who reached into their heart to help. I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart. I thank you from the bottom of my heart," says Rollerson.

