Evacuations have been ordered due to a group of rapidly growing fires in Northern California's Siskiyou County that was started by lightning.

The fires, dubbed the SKU August Lightning Complex fire, began Monday and are burning in and around the Klamath National Forest.

The Siskiyou County sheriff has issued evacuation orders and warnings due to the fires. For more information, click here

The largest fire in the complex is the Head Fire, which was approximately 2,705 acres on Tuesday night, according to Klamath National Forest.

The Forest Service said it's detected 19 fires in the area. Cal Fire is tracking nine fires in the area.

"Fire behavior decreased around 9pm," the Forest Service said in a Wednesday update. "Resources continue to arrive from out of the area to engage in the firefighting effort."

Some roads, including Highway 96, are closed.

Shelters have been opened in Yreka and Happy Camp, the sheriff's office announced.