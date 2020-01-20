Ski resort employee dies after being injured on trail

An employee of a ski resort on the California-Nevada border has died after what the resort called a “serious incident" on a trail.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. was killed on Saturday.

He was injured on the expert trail in Mott Canyon on the Nevada side of the Heavenly Mountain resort and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Carson City, Nevada.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner's office in Washoe County were investigating.