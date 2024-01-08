Slain West Oakland market worker mourned

A longtime clerk who was shot and killed while working at a West Oakland market was a father of four sons and a fixture in the community, his family and neighbors said Monday.

Maged Alazzani, 46, was shot and killed while working at Orlando's Market at 30th and Linden streets at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

His son Amjad Alazzani, 21, told KTVU the killing was the result of a robbery at the store where the victim had worked for nearly 20 years.

"It was a robbery. He tried to stop them. He used his hands to take their gun, and then it went off," he said.

Other people took his father to a hospital, where he died.

The store has been closed since the killing. Candles and flowers sit outside, in honor of the longtime worker who seemed to know everyone in the neighborhood.

Amjad is the eldest of four sons.

"He's the type that didn't care about work. He'd close the store to take the kids out. He'd do whatever he had to do to keep the kids happy," he said.

On Monday, Oakland police set up a mobile command van at the street corner to reassure the neighborhood, and officers were a visible presence. Residents are in mourning.

"It's really horrible, because he was a sweetheart. He was a really nice guy. Yeah, if you didn't have all the money you needed, he'd let you, you know, he'd front you for a day or two," said Doug Stinson, who lives nearby.

A woman who did not want to be identified said, "It's sad. Maged is like family. The whole neighborhood knows him. Just a real stand-up guy. Looked out for everybody, was just there when you needed him."

The victim's son had this message for those who may know who killed his father.

"I think they should speak up. Because today, it's my father and tomorrow it may be yours," he said.

