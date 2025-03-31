Sleet and snow hit the Sierra over the weekend and that kept everybody busy.

At Boreal Mountain California ski resort in Soda Springs off Interstate Highway 80, skiers and snowboarders enjoyed the weather, and made the most of this spring storm.

"Oh my God, this is so amazing," said one skier who when she saw the snow blanketing Boreal. "So we stopped here."

Meteorologists said snow levels will fall to around 5,000 feet Monday and could fall as low as 3,000 feet on Tuesday as cool air pushes in.

KCRA in Sacramento reported that Sierra passes could see between one and three feet of snowfall by Tuesday evening, with some areas seeing as much as four feet of new snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are expected in the Bay Area on Monday, according to the NWS.

The California Highway Patrol said if you're heading to the mountains, check the forecast first and plan wisely.



