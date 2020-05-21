Solano County given OK to reopen restaurants, schools

article

Solano County has received state approval to move into the second stage of phase 2 of governor Newsom's COVID-19 roadmap to recovery.

This means people will be able to dine-in at restaurants, some schools and businesses can also prepare to reopen.

Retail stores, including shopping malls and swap meets will be able to open – with safety social distancing and guidelines in place.

Schools will be allowed to open later in summer or fall, although the details around any safety changes are still being worked out.

Solano County becomes the second Bay Area county, after Napa County, to move further into Stage 2 of the state's plan for reopening.

The California Department of Public Health gave the green light Wednesday night after the county submitted paperwork to speed up reopening.

County officials still encourage the use of face masks and social distancing.