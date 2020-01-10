Solano County Sheriff's Department investigating Vallejo shooting

article

Solano County Sheriff’s Department say they are investigating a shooting in Vallejo late Friday afternoon.

The department posted on social media at around 3:30 p.m. that there is a large police presence in the area of Lemon Street and Cypress Avenue and that the shooting had happened in the last hour.

"This situation is active and the crime scene is believed to be secure. Suspect and/or victim information is currently unknown at this time," the post read.

The sheriff's department says they will provide updates on their Facebook page.

KTVU has reached out to the sheriff's department for more information, but have not heard back.

The sheriff's department is asking that people avoid the area while deputies investigate at the crime scene.

This is a breaking news story.

