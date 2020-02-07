Some coronavirus evacuees at Travis say quarantine isn't so bad

Another plane of evacuees landed at Travis Air Force Base overnight carrying Americans and Canadians who flew in from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The plane that landed in Fairfield on Thursday night carried about 200 passengers, and stopped there to refuel to fly onto San Antonio and finally, to Omaha, Nebraska.

Once they arrive, the passengers will have to stay at a hotel on a U.S. military base for the next 14 days, under observation for any signs of getting sick.

It’s the same process that another group of Americans are going through here in the Bay Area. An earlier group of evacuees arrived at Travis on Wednesday. They’re under orders to stay in their hotel on base for two weeks.

Some of the evacuees have gone on social media to share their experiences - and say, overall the conditions aren't that bad. He said people are allowed to walk around the hotel, and go outside for fresh air.

Samuel Roth, whose wife and two young daughters, are quarantined at Travis say his family has everything they need, while quarantined at the base. He said they were given diapers, baby food, and baby wipes. “All these things were supplied in the hotel that’s on the Air Force Base,” he said.

Bay Area infectious disease specialist develops coronavirus test

The state Department of Public Health said a lab in Richmond is one 16 across the country that will test for the corona virus. The lab is should be getting the first specimens to start testing next Wednesday.

They’ll be able to produce results within two days of getting a specimen. Health officials hope that will speed up the time it takes to confirm and track new corona virus cases in the United States.