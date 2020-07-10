Sonoma County added to California's COVID-19 watchlist

Sonoma County is now on California's growing coronavirus watchlist.

California's Department of Public Health notified county health leaders on Friday.

The move follows three days of talks between state and county experts about how to slow down the number of COVID-19 cases that have spiked in recent weeks.

These restrictions would start as soon as Monday, July 13, and would be in place until the state takes further action, which would be no earlier than July 22, according to Sonoma County.

The state restrictions are expected to be imposed on bars, tasting rooms, indoor dining at restaurants, zoos, museums and movie theaters for at least three weeks.

Sonoma County's public health officer gave a grim statistic and said the county's rate of infections per 100,000 residents has increased five-fold from 20 in early June to more than 100 over the past several days.