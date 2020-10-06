Sonoma County couple loses their home and livelihood to the Glass Fire

A Sonoma County couple lost not just their home in the Glass Fire, but their livelihood too.

It's a family business built over many years. They sold everything from art to Christmas trees.

Now, the couple is heartbroken over their loss and hope to rebuild.

They say they're waiting for word from fire officials as to when cleanup can begin so they can hopefully rebuild.

"The shock, it's sort of overwhelming. It's so huge," says Wayne Reynolds who's 81-years-old.

He and his 72-year-old wife Caryn Fried grapple with what's left of their property along Highway 12, just outside of Santa Rosa.

"It was much more than our home, it was our life," says Reynolds.

The two artists lived and worked here for more than three decades

The couple pointed to the rubble and described what was once on the site,"This was the gallery , studio and kilns. What you see there is part of our display. We had pots and sculptures as part of our display pieces,"

Their Valley of the Moon Pottery, art gallery and Christmas tree farm are now destroyed.

"This was going to be a Christmas tree right here," says Caryn as she looked at the blackened lot that is the tree farm.

The business has served the community for more than three decades.

But a week ago Sunday, husband and wife were forced to evacuate.

"We made out living through our pottery, sculptures and tree farm. All of a sudden, we have no income, no occupation," says Reynolds.

An occupation that started when Reynolds was a young man selling his work on the streets of San Francisco, his hometown.

With money saved, the couple bought this property to realize their dream as artists.

"We love each other as much as when we got married. We love our work as much as when we started," says Reynolds.

"A miracle for two little street artists. We had it all. We had a Christmas three farm. Families have come for generations. Then poof overnight," says Fried.

The couple shared photos of what their home, the studio and art gallery looked like before the fire.

They say nsurance will cover only some of what they've lost, but it's not nearly enough for them to rebuild their business.

"We don't know. That's part of the shock, part of the grief, part of now only looking at it. What is our future?" questions Reynolds.

But he and his wife are thankful for the community support they've received through the gofundme set up by their daughter.

"We're grateful for the run we've had, heartbroken for maybe the end of it," says Reynolds.

They are now living in a hotel indefinitely. Adding to their loss, the couple says they won't be able to welcome the thousands of people in the community who come to their Christmas tree farm every year during the holiday season.

To help Wayne Reynolds and Caryn Fried check the gofundme.