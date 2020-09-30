Hellish scene: Fires rage in North Bay, devouring homes in its path

About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in the wine region where the Glass Fire has incinerated dozens of homes along with winery installations and other buildings. As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire had scorched 76 square miles of earth and remained at 2% contained. 