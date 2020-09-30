Glass Fire creeps closer towards Calistoga city limits overnight
The continuing threat of the Glass Fire could forever change the communities of Calistoga and Angwin.
Evacuation orders and warnings for wildfires burning in the North Bay
Here are the latest evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, and evacuation centers in the Glass Fire, burning in Napa County.
Firefighters concerned restricted visibility may hinder air attack on Glass Fire
Cal Fire officials said Friday the blaze has already consumed 60,000 acres since it sparked on Sunday with very little containment, which sits at 6%.
Firefighters brace for unpredictable conditions at Glass Fire
A red flag warning is set to last to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Sonoma County officials, Cal Fire updates Glass Fire
The update was held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Mark Neveau talks firefighting resources at the Glass Fire
Former Fremont Battalion Chief and former FEMA Presidential Appointee Mark Neveau spoke with KTVU's Alex Savidge on during the Seven O'Clock News on Monday, September 28, 2020 about the Glass Fire, which began early Sunday morning.
Rescue team evacuates animals in rural Sonoma community as Glass Fire grows
Misty lives in a rural area near the town of Glen Ellen, which is located on the edge of a mandatory evacuation zone.
Glass Fire continues to consume; 4th person killed in Zogg Fire
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. Fire-related deaths total 30.
Gov. Newsom tours damage from the Glass Fire
The Governor spoke at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Fire evacuee nearly shot by stray bullet in Petaluma motel
A Santa Rosa resident who had fled the Glass Fire was nearly struck by a stray bullet in a Petaluma motel room.
Glass Fire grows to 51,266 acres as public warned to stay away from evacuation areas
As the Glass Fire grew to 51,266 acres burned with 2% containment Tuesday evening, Sonoma County officials warned the public not to enter areas under mandatory evacuation orders.
Hellish scene: Fires rage in North Bay, devouring homes in its path
About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in the wine region where the Glass Fire has incinerated dozens of homes along with winery installations and other buildings. As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire had scorched 76 square miles of earth and remained at 2% contained.
Heat advisory, Flex Alert, Red Flag warning issued for Thursday
The heat advisory for unseasonably warm temperatures and an increased of risk fire danger and heat-related illnesses has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Some Santa Rosa wildfire evacuees returning home
For thousands of people, including Dino Moniodis, returning home brought a sigh of relief.
Uphill battle for firefighters working to tame relentless Glass Fire
The fight against the Glass Fire's eastern flank took place uncomfortably close to Angwin, a population of about 3,400 and already under mandatory evacuation.
Cal Fire investigation team narrows down cause of Glass Fire
KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky reports.
Northern California residents face fire fatigue; many evacuees anxious to go home
The Abrams family is among thousands of weary wine country residents confronting another devastating wildfire.
Cal Fire provides an update on the Glass Fire
Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox spoke with KTVU's Heather Holmes on The Four on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 about developments in the Glass Fire.
Glass Fire at 48,400 acres burned, 2 percent contained
Tom Vacar reports.