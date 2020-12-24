Sonoma County health officials worried about 4,000-person New Year's Eve party

Sonoma County health officials are concerned about a New Year's eve party at the Graton Resort and Casino.



The county says 4,000 guests are expected at the event -- but because it's on tribal land, the state's stay home mandates do not apply.

The Graton tribal chairman told the Chronicle it's a private party and organizers are following all centers for disease control safety requirements, including social distancing.

Sonoma County has a daily average of 300 new COVID-19 cases which is triple the number from last month.