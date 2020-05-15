Sonoma County lifts some shelter-in-place orders

Sonoma County's health officer amended the county's shelter-in-place order effective Friday to allow additional businesses to operate such as car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums and other outdoor exhibition spaces during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Retail sales are being allowed by curbside pickup, delivery or shipping, but all storefront and indoor retail store access remains closed, as are dining at restaurants, cafes or bars or going to indoor businesses like hair salons, barbershops and massage parlors.

Many businesses are hurting and they hope they can invite clients back in soon. Even those shops that are open say the lack of foot traffic is hurting sales.

”We have clients who are constantly calling us, do you have any idea when we're going to get a haircut?" said Nancy Dibble, co-owner of Solo Hair Design.

The amended order by health officer Dr. Sundari Mase is intended to match new statewide regulations after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that additional businesses could reopen after developing and implementing protocols for social distancing and worker/customer safety.

Sonoma County residents can find out more information about the public health order by visiting www.socoemergency.org.

KTVU contributed to this report.