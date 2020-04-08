Sonoma County mailing ballots this week for two emergency response tax measures

article

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office is mailing ballots this week for two special May 5 elections for districts within the county.

The two measures are mail-only ballots and both require two-thirds approval.

The Coast Life Support District's Measure J is an increase in the current special tax not to exceed $61 per unit to pay for emergency medical services and operating expenses. It will provide $1.8 million annually until the tax is amended or repealed.

The Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District's Measure K is an adoption of a special tax for fire prevention and emergency medical response.

If approved, the tax will be $160 per residential unit under 2,000 square feet and $240 per residential unit over 3,500 square feet. The tax would raise $650,000 annually.

Voters in the districts should receive their ballots and voter information guides by mid-April.

The voter information guide is also available online at sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote.

Voters who do not receive a ballot or information guide by April 16 should call the Registrar of Voters Office at (707) 565-6800.

The office is closed to in-person visits due to the COVID-10 pandemic, but the office can be reached by phone 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.