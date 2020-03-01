Sonoma County sheriff investigating death of hospitalized inmate

Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office are investigating the in-custody death Saturday evening of a 56-year-old inmate who had been taken to a local hospital on Wednesday.

The inmate had been in the Sonoma County Jail Main Adult Detention Facility since Jan. 22 for driving under the influence and other charges, the office said, and was admitted to the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.

The inmate's identity will not be released until family or next of kin have been adequately notified, the office said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.