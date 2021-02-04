Sources say veteran officer LeRonne Armstrong will serve as Oakland's new police chief

A new police chief has been chosen for Oakland, according to sources.

Mayor Libby Schaaf selected Deputy Chief LeRonne Armstrong, a native of Oakland, as chief, two sources told KTVU.

Armstrong replaces the department's former chief, Anne Kirkpatrick who was ousted by the police commission last year.

Armstrong was among four finalists up for the job, including his wife, Interim Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey.

Armstrong is a 21-year veteran with OPD and a former Alameda County probation officer.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's declined to comment saying, "We are not discussing any decisions."