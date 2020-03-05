South Bay pre-school to remain closed until Monday for a deep cleaning due to coronavirus

A South Bay preschool has closed after a teacher tested positive for the COVID-19/coronavirus. That prompted a steady procession of cars Thursday afternoon into and out of the Action Day Primary Plus preschool campus on Moorpark Avenue. Parents and caregivers scrambled to pick up children, fearful of more infections.

“She had not been at our facility since February 26th, when she started to show symptoms of illness. She was sent home right away that day,” said preschool Operations Director Beckie Crozier.

She said upwards of 300 infants and toddlers attend this West San Jose location daily. The school will be closed until Monday to a deep, disinfecting, cleaning.

“Just gonna go home and clean up really good,” said teacher Maine Quisumbing. “Well (it worries me), a little bit. I think we all are, once there’s one case, especially when there’s kids involved.”

Deep cleaning has become the new buzz word for the new year. School districts, such as San Jose Unified, are investing in disinfectants strong enough to kill viruses such as COVID-19. But here more intense cleaning is done only if a student or teacher shows symptoms..

“The custodians will put down a spray, but they need to let it sit. We need to have it sit for three-to-five minutes, so it is effective against the virus,” said Melinda Landau, the SJUSD Health & Family Support Programs manager.

In downtown San Jose, the Children’s Discovery Museum is closed, after officials said an employee may have become infected with the coronavirus. Officials said the facility will get a deep cleaning, and will reopen Tuesday, March 10th.

At San Jose City Hall, custodians have increased the frequency with which they sanitize common area touch points, such as door handles and elevator buttons. Public Works Deputy Director Walter Lin said extra strong sanitizing cleaners are being used each night to help combat the coronavirus.

“Proactively protect city facilities just to make sure we minimize as many germs as possible with in the surfaces,” said Lin.

It’s a lesson both leaders and educators are learning quickly, to try and stay ahead of a fast-moving virus.

