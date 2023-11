The southbound lanes of I-680 between the I-580 connector in Pleasanton and Koopman Road in Sunol are closed Saturday due to a major repaving project.

The lanes closed Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen early Monday morning, Caltrans said.

However, potential weekend rains may delay the opening and Caltrans is urging residents to check its website for the most up-to-date information.