You can now fly Southwest out of this tiny North Bay airport

The Brief Southwest launched its service from Santa Rosa's Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport on Tuesday, with nonstop trips to San Diego, Burbank, Las Vegas and Denver. The Sonoma County airport has a lengthy history dating back to 1939 when the county first purchased the land to construct a runway. In 2000, the airport's namesake was changed to honor "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz, whose legacy continues to live on in Sonoma County.



Bay Area travelers can now fly out of Sonoma County via Southwest Airlines with nonstop flights to various western U.S. destinations starting this week.

Southwest launched its service from Santa Rosa's Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport on Tuesday, with nonstop trips to San Diego, Burbank, Las Vegas and Denver.

Where Southwest flies from Sonoma County

What we know:

According to Southwest, flights to San Diego and Las Vegas will be scheduled daily. Flights to Burbank will take place five days per week and Denver flights will only be on Saturdays.

In addition to Southwest, the airport offers flights from Alaska Airlines and American Airlines with nonstop travel to Dallas, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Orange County, Seattle, Phoenix and Portland.

Sonoma County airport's history

The backstory:

The Sonoma County airport has a lengthy history dating back to 1939 when the county first purchased the land to construct a runway.

By 1942, the land was taken over by the U.S. Army, which then built a second runway and other facilities. From 1943 to 1946, the airport was operated by the U.S. Fourth Air Corps.

The airport returned to county ownership in mid-1946. The airport's first commercial flight took flight in March 1947.

In 2000, the airport's namesake was changed to honor "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz, whose legacy continues to live on in Sonoma County.

For more information on the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, click here.