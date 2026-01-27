Southwest ends its 50-year open seating practice

The Brief Starting Tuesday, Southwest is rolling out a new seating policy that assigns seats at the time of booking, ending a 50-year practice of open seating that allowed passengers to choose any available seat once on board. For many travelers, the first-come, first-served seating system was a key reason they chose Southwest over competing airlines. Southwest announced the changes last year, saying the move is part of a broader effort to boost profitability



A long-standing Southwest Airlines tradition has come to an end.

What we know:

Starting Tuesday, the airline is rolling out a new seating policy that assigns seats at the time of booking, ending a 50-year practice of open seating that allowed passengers to choose any available seat once on board.

For many travelers, the first-come, first-served seating system was a key reason they chose Southwest over competing airlines.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s terrible, because that’s why people used to fly Southwest," said Gill Gosal, who was flying to Long Beach on Tuesday from Oakland's airport. "Now I didn’t choose my seat in time and I have a middle seat."

Southwest announced the changes last year, saying the move is part of a broader effort to boost profitability. The airline also cited survey results showing many customers preferred knowing their seat assignment ahead of time rather than selecting a seat during boarding.

Others travelers expressed concern about comfort.

Cody Gore of Livermore said the open seating system previously allowed him to find seats with more legroom.

"I’m a little bit bigger of a man, so I need a little bit more room," he said. "Before I could get upfront and have enough legroom, so we’ll see how it goes today."

The new seating policy is one of several changes taking effect on Tuesday.