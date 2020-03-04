Sporting events to be played without fans in Italy due to coronavirus
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials in Italy have decided to close all schools and universities through at least mid-March because of the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.
Italian officials also announced this week that all sporting events will be played without fans until at least April 3.
Italy is the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 people have died from the virus in Italy with more than 3,000 confirmed cases.