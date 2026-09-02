St. Helena residents spoke out about brown tap water in 2025. One year later, little has changed

The Brief St. Helena residents continue to experience discolored and foul-smelling tap water one year after initial complaints. A Civil Grand Jury report cited decades of deferred maintenance and recommended $55 million to $60 million in infrastructure investments. City officials attribute the issue to natural sediment and aging pipes, with a formal response planned for an upcoming city council meeting.



St. Helena resident Virginia Freeland says there has been no improvement to her home's tap water one year after first speaking out about its discoloration and foul odor.

Freeland noted that the water continuously smells like dirt or chlorine. A water filter meant to last six months turned dark brown after just one week of use, leaving her discouraged about the prospect of a solution.

Other community members have shared photos online showing brown water filling bathtubs, sinks, and toilets. The issue is also affecting local businesses, including the Inn St. Helena, where staff struggle to maintain accommodations for guests.

St. Helena water quality concerns

What we know:

General Manager Patrice Viera said the discolored water has ruined linens and turned laundry brown. Even after washing items with regular detergent and bleach, the rinse cycle dispenses discolored water.

"We put regular detergent and bleach in it but then we rinse it and the rinse is orange," she said.

Despite the ongoing quality issues, residents report that their utility costs have gone up. Planning Commissioner Michelle Liu Covell, speaking as a frustrated parent, noted her bill showed a $316 water use charge while the water remains undrinkable. Covell expressed concern that infrastructure repairs are being delayed while rates continue to climb.

"We're kind of caught in a Catch-22. Rates are going up and up," she said. "Our water continues to be undrinkable. The infrastructure is not getting done, and now it's going to cost more to fix it."

According to the city, the brown color is caused by iron and magnesium sediment naturally occurring in the water, combined with corrosion inside metal pipes that date back to the early 1900s.

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Infrastructure challenges in St. Helena

The backstory:

Assistant City Manager and Director of Public Works Joe Leach stated that over the past year, crews have flushed seven miles of the city's 45-mile pipe network and replaced select sections. Repairs included replacing the main line and service laterals along six blocks of Oak Avenue, alongside other local capital projects.

However, a Civil Grand Jury report released in June identified decades of deferred maintenance and a lack of investment in the municipal system. The report noted that water rates for residents increased by more than 183% between 2011 and 2025.

Future plans for St. Helena

What's next:

The grand jury report estimated that addressing the brown water issues will require $55 million to $60 million in total system updates.

Leach indicated that the city partially disagrees with the grand jury's findings.

He plans to present an official response and proposed plan during the city council meeting next Tuesday at 6 p.m.