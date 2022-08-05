Bay Area drivers react to California's phasing out of gas-powered vehicles
Bay Area drivers offered mixed reaction on Thursday to a move by state regulators to begin phasing out gas fueled by vehicles by 2035.
Melting ice uncovers Viking Age artifacts as climate change creates ‘boon’ for archaeologists
"Most of the artifacts that melt out are extremely well-preserved. It's like they are frozen in time."
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.
California may be 1st state to ban selling new, gas-operated cars after 2035
If passed, the guidelines will require 35% of new passenger vehicles be zero-emission by 2026. By 2035, all new cars and light trucks sold in California would be zero-emission.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
Regenerative farming cultivates living-wage jobs, new opportunities in the East Bay
A new East Bay public-private partnership aims to help ex-inmates re-enter the workplace, fight local hunger, and reduce global warming all in one fell swoop.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
California ISO issues Flex Alert for Wednesday, Spare the Air alert also called
California's Independent Systems Operator – which manages the state power grid, has called a flex alert due to excessive heat from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Inflation Reduction Act: Biden signs massive climate and health care bill
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Heat, wildfire smoke prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday
Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air Alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday.
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use by 15 percent
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.
Rainwater unsafe to drink everywhere on Earth due to 'forever chemicals,' study says
PFAS, nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, have been linked to a wide range of harmful health effects.
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
The murky and muddy mystery about what's in the Oakland Estuary water has been solved. Tests show harmful algae blooms or "red tides" are present in the estuary, as well as the Bay side of Alameda, and in Lake Merritt.
Lake Merritt gets tested for possible harmful algal bloom
Visitors to Lake Merritt were being warned to be careful when near the water, especially with pets and young children, as the water was being tested for possible toxic algae bloom.
Oakland electric bike library program seeks to bring 500 e-bikes to city's low-income communities
The city of Oakland has been awarded a $1 million grant to establish an electric bike "library" that would make some 500 e-bikes available to residents, particularly in low-income communities.
Hundreds protest outside Chevron on the 10th anniversary of a fire that sent thousands to the hospital
More than a hundred activists protested outside of Chevron's Richmond refinery today to recognize the ten-year anniversary of one of the worst refinery accidents in decades in the Bay Area.
Flooding closes Death Valley National Park, vehicles stranded in debris
All roads in and out of Death Valley National Park are closed due to substantial flooding on Friday, National Parks Service says.