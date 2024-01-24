Expand / Collapse search

Standoff ends in Oakland after eviction notice served

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:34AM
OAKLAND, Calif. - An overnight standoff in Oakland has ended after sheriff's deputies showed up to serve an eviction notice at a home. 

The notice was served Tuesday near 82nd and Outlook avenues, and Alameda County sheriff's deputies said they heard a loud pop, which they thought was gunfire.

They retreated and called for backup.

Video from the scene shows Oakland police and deputies responding to the neighborhood, and a drone flew overhead.

No details were provided on how the standoff ended.


 