Expand / Collapse search

State orders San Mateo County to close many indoor businesses beginning at midnight

Published 
San Mateo County
KTVU FOX 2
article

San Mateo County seal.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The state has informed San Mateo County that because they've been on the COVID-19 monitoring list more than 3 days, they must close specific indoor businesses.

The new order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, August 2.

The order to close or move business services outside applies to the following types businesses: 

  • Gyms and fitness centers
  • Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals
  • Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
  • Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Shopping malls
  • Tattoo and piercing parlors
  • Electrolysis 

Businesses that can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up are allowed to do so.