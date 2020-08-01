State orders San Mateo County to close many indoor businesses beginning at midnight
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The state has informed San Mateo County that because they've been on the COVID-19 monitoring list more than 3 days, they must close specific indoor businesses.
The new order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, August 2.
The order to close or move business services outside applies to the following types businesses:
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals
- Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
- Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Shopping malls
- Tattoo and piercing parlors
- Electrolysis
Businesses that can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up are allowed to do so.
