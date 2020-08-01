State orders San Mateo County to close many indoor businesses beginning at midnight

article

The state has informed San Mateo County that because they've been on the COVID-19 monitoring list more than 3 days, they must close specific indoor businesses.

The new order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, August 2.

The order to close or move business services outside applies to the following types businesses:

Gyms and fitness centers

Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals

Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing

Hair salons and barbershops

Shopping malls

Tattoo and piercing parlors

Electrolysis

Businesses that can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up are allowed to do so.