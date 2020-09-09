State superintendent outlines California's public health guidance for schools

State Superintended of Public Instruction Thurmond gave an update Wednesday on guidelines for how California schools can reopen safely.

Thurmond hosted a webinar with school leaders to review the state’s public health guidance issued by Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

He talked about the new county monitoring system and the elementary school waiver process. Under the current conditions, schools could be eligible to reopen for in-person instruction once the county moves to red for two weeks in the state’s four-tier, color-coded system.

Watch the full webinar here: