Stay-at-home mom explains why she’s left the workforce

Pandemic takes heavy toll on women in workforce
From job loss to childcare issues, the pandemic has taken a toll on women in the workforce. More than 2.3 million women over the age of 20 across the country that have dropped out or been forced out of work since February 2020 compared to 1.8 million men, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Tonight on the Ten O'Clock News, KTVU's Cristina Rendon takes a look at the story of one mother who was laid off and now embraces being a full time stay-at-home mom. She is among the staggering number of women who have left the workforce since the start of the pandemic.