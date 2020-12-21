Newsom: Stay-at-home order in some parts of CA likely to be extended

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that he expects the regional stay-at-home order in some parts of California to last longer than anticipated based on COVID indicators.

Newsom said ICU capacity in San Joaquin Valley and Southern California stands at zero percent. The three-week stay-at-home order in San Joaquin is supposed to expire on Dec. 28 and on Dec. 30 in Southern California, but that's not likely to happen.

"I think it's pretty self-evident we are going to need to extend those original dates," Newsom said. "Based upon all the data and based upon all the trend lines it is very likely that we'll need to extend that stay-at-home order."

Nearly all of California, about 98%, is under the state's strict stay-at-home that forces restaurants to close indoor and outdoor dining rooms and cuts capacity limits at retail stores.

