Stolen garage opener connects burglary, crash in Pleasanton

A stolen garage opener led police to arrest a suspect in connection with a prior burglary and single-vehicle crash in Pleasanton, police said.

In a statement, Pleasanton police said that there had been a woman who had reported being robbed of several items, including her car from the Stoneridge Mall and a garage door opener on Wednesday. While police were investigating the auto burglary, the woman received an alert that her Danville home had been broken into.

Police in Danville went to the home.

Then, about 11:30 a.m., a car crashed on Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton. The people in the car ran away, prompting the closure of Bernal and W. Lagoon Road.

The people in the car were later found in the area trying to catch a rideshare, police said. People in that crashed car allegedly had the woman's property.

Police did not specify how many people were arrested or identify anyone.

Bay City News contributed to this report.