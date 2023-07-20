Stripped vehicle abandoned on playground at Oakland's Joaquin Miller Park

article

A stripped car was abandoned on a playground at a popular park in Oakland.

A resident shared photos of the dumped vehicle near the swing area at Joaquin Miller Park.

The vehicle, a white-colored Nissan, had its front and back bumper stripped off, and the trunk lid and tires were also missing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An Oakland resident shared photos of a stripped vehicle on a playground at Joaquin Miller Park.

The resident, who requested anonymity, said that he has grown accustomed to abandoned cars being found in his neighborhood and stolen catalytic converters, but a "stripped car resting on wood branches on the playground is new."

The man said his neighbors don't bother to report certain crimes.

"There is no way to quantify just how bad crime has become, and I believe that many hills residents have simply given up reporting property crimes to Oakland police," the resident said.