Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO

Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too.

On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds.

Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to the San Jose airport instead.

A KTVU viewer sent us a photo of their flight from Houston.

Passengers waited on the ground in San Jose for several hours, waiting for their plane to take off again for San Francisco.

A flight from Munich, Germany to SFO was also diverted to the South Bay.