Stuck in the mud: Horse rescued with ropes from Lake Sonoma

A horse out for a trot during a scorching hot day got stuck in the mud Wednesday in Lake Sonoma and had to be rescued by boaters and the Sonoma County Sheriff's marine unit.

The sheriff tweeted photos from the scene, showing a distressed horse stuck deep in moist earth until it could be pulled out with ropes to the shore.

Despite the drama, the horse wasn't injured, the sheriff said.

The final scene showed the horse and its pal getting wiped off in the grass, with two humans ready to ride off in the sunset.