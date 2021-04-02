Student admits to hanging noose on University of San Francisco campus
SAN FRANCISCO - A student at University of San Francisco has been kicked out of student housing and faces further disciplinary action pending an investigation after admitting to hanging a noose on campus.
University officials say the noose was hanging from a fourth floor balcony of Loyola Village residence hall. USF campus police received the report Tuesday afternoon. Responding residential staff immediately removed the noose and an investigation was launched.
As a result, the student who apparently admitted to hanging the noose, was removed from housing as an interim measure.
University officials, including President Paul J. Fitzgerald, wrote in a letter to the community this week:
"As a community, we are hurt and outraged. We want to emphasize how seriously we take this incident. A noose has historically been and continues to be a potent symbol of hate and anti-Black racism in the United States."
The letter continued to say hanging a noose on campus is "egregious and not acceptable."