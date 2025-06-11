Suspect allegedly burglarized South San Francisco home of man fatally shot by police

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing the South San Francisco home of a man fatally shot by police and stealing his credit cards.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said that last month, 36-year-old Richard Vaka broke into the home of Brian Montana on Arroyo Drive, just days after Montana was killed during a police standoff.

Credit cards used on day of burglary

What we know:

Prosecutors said Vaka, of Newark, took credit cards from the residence and used them at Lucky Chances Casino.

South San Francisco police said Vaka used the credit cards on the same day of the burglary.

Authorities said a vehicle was also stolen from the home.

Vaka's co-conspirator, 43-year-old Norman Desuma, of Fremont, was also arrested in connection with the crime on theft and fraud charges.

Both men were booked into jail on multiple charges.