Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit from Vacaville to Berkeley

A suspect was found and arrested with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter after a pursuit from Vacaville to Berkeley on Wednesday, according to the CHP.

The CHP learned at about 11:50 a.m. of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that went onto westbound Interstate Highway 80 from the area of Pena Adobe Road.

CHP officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 80 in Vallejo but stopped their pursuit from the ground when the CHP helicopter crew arrived overhead.

The helicopter followed the vehicle to Berkeley, where the suspect parked the car and fled on foot. However, CHP and Berkeley police officers were able to find him a short time later hiding in a backyard, CHP officials said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, has been booked into jail on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, felony evading, and hit-and-run, according to the CHP.