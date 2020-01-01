Suspect arrested in Brentwood New Years Day stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in a Brentwood stabbing that sent a Petaluma man to the hospital with multiple wounds early New Year's Day, police officials said.

Officers found Robert Panga, 20, of Brentwood, at the scene of the stabbing at the Best Western Brentwood Inn at 8820 Brentwood Boulevard Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

The 21-year-old victim, who was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, is expected to survive, police said.

According to police, Panga knew the victim, who suffered stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and back. Police said the stabbing, which occurred around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day, was not a random act of violence.

Panga was booked into the Martinez detention facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nunemaker at (925) 809-7911.