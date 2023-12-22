Suspect arrested in homicide of San Jose woman

article

A 28-year-old man was charged on Friday in connection with the death of a San Jose woman.

Ray Garcia is accused of the Dec. 2 killing of a woman at a residence in the 900 block of Thelma Way, according to the San Jose Police Department. The victim's identity has not been released.

Upon locating the victim, officers observed evident signs of physical trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed whether there was a prior relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Garcia faces a homicide charge in this case and is currently held in custody at Santa Clara County Jail, where he was already for a separate matter.