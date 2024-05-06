Suspect arrested in Oakland freeway shooting caught on dashcam

A man suspected of firing a gun from his vehicle in Oakland in March has been arrested by California Highway Patrol, the agency said Monday.

On March 29 at 9 a.m., a motorist called police to report a driver on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland firing "numerous rounds" out of the window of a white sedan near Seminary Avenue exit, which the vehicle then exited onto.

CHP officers arrived to the area but were unable to locate any vehicle matching the description, nor any victims or other witnesses.

The original caller had dashcam footage, however, and turned it over to investigators.

Detectives identified Dominic Taylor, 32, of San Leandro as the suspect in this case.

On April 12, Taylor was seen driving in Oakland and was detained by police, who allege he was driving under the influence.

Taylor was booked into jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm with negligence, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, both felonies; DUI and driving on a suspended license and without an ignition interlock device