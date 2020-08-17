Suspect arrested in shooting death of teen in Safeway parking lot in Napa County

article

The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old outside of a Safeway supermarket where he worked.

Christopher “Roly” Young, 23 years old, from Martinez, was taken into custody on suspicion of killing Nathan Gabriel Garza, 18, from Fairfield on Sunday about noon in the Safeway parking lot American Canyon, the sheriff's department said in a release.

No motive was given. Law enforcement did not say whether the two knew each other or not.

Sheriff's deputies said they tracked Young down after they were tipped off to white-colored Cadillac sedan with a partial California license plate of “7NP” seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Deputies found that Cadillac, which they say was used in the shooting, parked on Cattail Drive in American Canyon.

Residential surveillance video showed man matching the description of Young parking and exiting the vehicle within minutes of the shooting.

He then ran away but was eventually caught, deputies said.

Officers searched the Cadillac and found a .45 caliber handgun, the same caliber handgun used in the Safeway shooting, deputies said.

Detectives would like to talk with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help solve this case. They can be reached at (707)253-4591.