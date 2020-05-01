Suspect in deadly shooting of neighbor had previously attacked victim, was released on ‘zero bail’ per source

Police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting his neighbor in East Oakland Friday afternoon.

Officers who responded to the 7500 block of Ney Avenue about 1:48 p.m. found the male adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Sources tell KTVU the victim lived in the area and was shot by his next-door neighbor. The victim leaves behind a wife and children.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Jamal Thomas. Sources say Thomas was arrested earlier this year for attacking the same neighbor, but was released from jail on the 'zero bail' policy due to coronavirus concerns.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.