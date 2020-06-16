Suspect in slaying of Santa Cruz deputy accused of killing federal officer in Oakland

The man charged in the slaying of a Santa Cruz County deputy is also one of the suspects in the murder of a federal security officer in Oakland.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations announced on Tuesday that Steven Carrillo, 32, is a key suspect in the shooting death of Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 29. Authorities allege that Carrillo and Robert Justus Jr. deliberately carried out the attack on the same night of a George Floyd protest in Oakland.

FBI Special Agent John Bennett said text messages between the suspects and others indicated a plan to travel to Oakland and attack federal officers.

Bennett said the suspects chose the night of the planned protest because it would provide them the opportunity to target multiple law enforcement officers and avoid capture do to the large crowds.

"To be clear Carrillo elected to travel to Oakland to conduct this murder and take advantage of a time when this nation was mourning the killing of George Floyd. There is no evidence that these men had any intention to join the demonstration in Oakland," said Bennett. Adding, "They came to Oakland to kill cops."

Carrillo separately faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller on June 6.



Advertisement

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.