Suspect killed, officer injured in tense Richmond standoff, witness describes 'crazy scene'

Police shot and killed a suspect Thursday night following a vehicle pursuit into Richmond from Oakland.

On Thursday at 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a woman abandoned on the side of the road in the area of Pinehurst Road and Skyline Boulevard, according to the Richmond Police Department.

A witness was able to provide a description of a suspect vehicle involved in the incident, police said.

Responding officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Police said the suspect vehicle traveled to Richmond to the area of South 37th Street and Stege Avenue, where the vehicle rammed an Oakland police car as two officers were exiting their vehicle.

The suspect then pointed a firearm in the direction of officers, and police shot at the suspect, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The suspect suffered a fatal gunshot wound, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two officers were injured when the suspect vehicle rammed their police vehicle.

The officers were transported to the hospital and were listed in stable condition Thursday night, police said.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident including the Oakland Police Department, the Richmond Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, the Moraga Police Department, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.